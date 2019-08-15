BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News DOH announces temporary closure of Shockley Hill Road on Monday, August 19, 2019
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

DOH announces temporary closure of Shockley Hill Road on Monday, August 19, 2019

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 15, 2019, 15:12 pm

0
0

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Highways announces that Shockley Hill Road, CO 44/11, will be closed to traffic, according to James Moore, District Nine Maintenance Engineer.

Roadway embankment repair work will begin on CO 44/11, Shockley Hill Road, on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 8:00 a.m.  The project is located approximately 0.63 mile East of the intersection with CO 44/10, River Ridge Road.  This work will take approximately two weeks to finish and should be completed before September 2, 2019.  Shockley Hill Road will be closed to traffic between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday, during this period.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the work schedule.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X