DOH announces temporary closure of Shockley Hill Road on Monday, August 19, 2019

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Highways announces that Shockley Hill Road, CO 44/11, will be closed to traffic, according to James Moore, District Nine Maintenance Engineer.

Roadway embankment repair work will begin on CO 44/11, Shockley Hill Road, on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. The project is located approximately 0.63 mile East of the intersection with CO 44/10, River Ridge Road. This work will take approximately two weeks to finish and should be completed before September 2, 2019. Shockley Hill Road will be closed to traffic between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday, during this period.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the work schedule.