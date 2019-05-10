Dogwood Festival Underway in Mullens

MULLENS, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Dogwood Festival is back, but officials say it’s bigger and better than ever.

“Tomorrow, we have the Sweets and Eat contest, the kids cake championship, we have the art and photography contest,” said commissioner of fairs and festivals Christy Seaton. “There’s just a lot of different things going on and it’s all free.”

The festival has a key role in the town’s economy, and they did a study to prove it. During the festival, local business and occupation taxes skyrocketed.

Watch the video for more details.