Dog training classes planned in Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Learn to train your dog in one of two classes planned at New River Community and Technical College’s campus in Summersville on Thursday, August 8. Classes will be offered from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The class will start with teaching participants how that their dogs learn along with basic commands including: sit, stay and leash walking. Students should bring their dogs to the class.

Tuition is $35 and preregistration is required by August 1.

For more information or to register visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu) or Jeanne Stone (304-883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).