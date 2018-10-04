BREAKING NEWS
Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News Dog rescued after riding out North Carolina floods for nearly a week on living-room couch after Florence
National NewsNewsWatch

Dog rescued after riding out North Carolina floods for nearly a week on living-room couch after Florence

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 04, 2018, 04:38 am

29
0

(ABC NEWS)- The Humane Society of Missouri is sharing a heartwarming video of the rescue of a little Maltese who spent nearly a week floating on a couch alone in her family’s dark home after Hurricane Florence.

On Sept. 25, the organization said its Disaster Response team had gotten word from a desperate homeowner that her little white dog by the name of Soshe was stranded in her flooded house in Pender County, North Carolina.

The team tried to find the home twice but floodwaters, which had risen to the tops of homes, made it extremely difficult for staff to locate an address.

 

On the team’s third try to locate the dog on Sept. 21, its boat broke down, forcing staff to paddle to the neighborhood. Luckily, though, the waters had lowered enough that they could find the house.

Video released on the Humane Society of Missouri’s YouTube page showed team members Chad Gard and Jessica Crampton making their way through neck-high waters to reach a door on the house.

 

The two were able to kick down the door to the house and get inside, where they found Soshe.

 

The dog was wet and shivering but appeared OK. Video showed Soshe being hugged and cuddled by a team member and then eating voraciously in a carrier.

Hours later, a woman in the video said that she owned a farm and that the dog’s owner was a customer of the farm.

“She was distraught that she couldn’t get to her house and knew that Soshe was inside,” the woman said in the video. “She’s trapped in Wilmington right now with no way to get here so she asked if I would come pick her up.”

 

The owner had evacuated about a week ago, according to ABC News affiliate WHAS-TV. The woman, hugging the dog, said the owner was in tears when they’d spoken earlier.

“It’s amazing she’s alive,” the woman said of Soshe.

The organization, which sent 10 volunteers to the state to help after Florence, said it had rescued dozens of animals during Florence.

On Wednesday, it told ABC News that Soshe had been reunited with her owner.

 

 

 

Previous PostEx-college baseball player accused of raping 6 out on bail
Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05octAll Day27Fright Nights - Fridays and Saturdays

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct10:30 AM11:00 AMWVU Tech Homecoming Parade

X