Dog Park Opening Soon in Bluefield

BLUEIFIELD– Dog owners will happy to know that a new dog park is opening soon in Bluefield.

Community leaders, business owners, and the general public are invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Tailyard on July 6, 2017 at 2:00 pm.

Donations from local businesses, private citizens and in-kind donations assisted in the completion of the dog park. City crews from the public works department worked under the direction of Projects Manager J.R. Beggs and Nick Harrison throughout the spring to complete the construction by this summer.

The implementation of the Bluefield dog park will continue to fulfill the city of Bluefield’s mission statement…”to provide a safe community to live, work and play. The new dog park provides a leash-free area for pet owners to let their dogs run.

