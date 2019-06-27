Doctors Warn Of UV Light Dangers

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WOAY) – For National Sunglasses Day, doctors want to remind you that sunglasses are more than just a fashionable accessory.

Of the three different kind of UV light, UVA light is the most dangerous. When exposed to it, the lenses in your eyes can be damaged, resulting in cataracts. Since UV light is constantly bouncing off surfaces, it’s almost always around us.

“[Damage] happens over a series of years and it depends on how much you’re in the sun,” said Dr. G. Frank Britton, III. “I recommend wearing sunglasses even on cloudy days. There is still UV light out there on cloudy days.”

Dr. Britton added that cataract surgery is a common procedure, but getting a pair of good sunglasses is a lot cheaper.