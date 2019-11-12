Doctor loses license after writing illegal prescriptions

MILTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia doctor who admitted in state and federal court to writing illegal opioid prescriptions and possessing drugs has had his license revoked.
Records show the state medicine board took away Marc J. Spelar’s license to practice psychiatry last week.
Spelar was charged in federal court with 10 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances involving more than 800 prescriptions. He pleaded guilty in an August plea agreement to one count of distributing narcotics to a patient he never examined and didn’t have a medical need. He also pleaded guilty in Ohio to unrelated drug possession charges in 2017.
His sentencing for the distribution charge is scheduled for December.
