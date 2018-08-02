Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Do you want to name the Bluefield new chamber?
By Daniella HankeyAug 02, 2018, 09:59 am
BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- The city of Bluefield is looking for the communities help on naming the new chamber.
The Chamber Of Commerce is doing it in style by hosting a “Name The Chamber” contest.
The name should capture the essence of our region, and include the entire two-state region the chamber serves as an organization.
If you are interested in registering, individuals with submissions may put forth their name suggestion by contacting either Chamber by phone at 304.487.1502 or 304.327.7184, by emailing the submission to pmcccassistant@gmail.com or info@bluefieldchamber.com, or by posting on either Chamber’s Facebook post on the contest. Submissions are due by August 17, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. to be considered.
The winning submission, if used by the Joint Committee, will receive a two-night stay at Twin Falls State Park and a basket of goodies from the Chambers.
