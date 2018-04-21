Do You Need A Smoke Detector Installed?

BRADLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department is teaming up with American Red Cross on Saturday, May 15th 2018 to help install as many smoke detectors as they can in the Raleigh County area.

Installation teams will consist of firefighters from all throughout Raleigh County and the American Red Cross as well as local community volunteers.

If you are interested in having them install a smoke detector, you can contact Bobby Palmer at 681-238-8089.

