FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Do You Need A Smoke Detector Installed?
By Daniella HankeyApr 21, 2018, 20:33 pm
10
BRADLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department is teaming up with American Red Cross on Saturday, May 15th 2018 to help install as many smoke detectors as they can in the Raleigh County area.
Installation teams will consist of firefighters from all throughout Raleigh County and the American Red Cross as well as local community volunteers.
If you are interested in having them install a smoke detector, you can contact Bobby Palmer at 681-238-8089.
Comments
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-