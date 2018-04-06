Do you have old pictures? The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Would Like Your Help

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the process of setting up an archives room relating to the department over the years.

We have numerous items already that have been utilized by deputies over the years, as well as photographs of past members of the department.

If anyone has any old photographs of previous members of the Sheriff’s Department in uniform and/or performing their duties, photographs of old Sheriff’s Department cars or any old equipment once utilized by the department, we would love to hear from you.

If possible, we would like to make copies of any photographs and use any of the old equipment to place in the archives room. This is a way to try and preserve the memories of years gone by.

If you have anything that you feel might be of interest to us to place in the archives room and are willing to share it, please contact them through their Facebook page, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

