FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Do You Have Any Unwanted Drugs?
By Daniella HankeyApr 24, 2018, 08:18 am
7
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Beckley Police Department is taking back unwanted prescription drugs on April 28, 2018 at The Raleigh County Commission on Aging.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Beckley Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
Bring your pills for disposal to The Raleigh County Commission on Aging at 1614 South Kanawha St. Beckley, WV. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 28 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website or contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1708.
Comments
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-