Do You Have Any Unwanted Drugs?

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Beckley Police Department is taking back unwanted prescription drugs on April 28, 2018 at The Raleigh County Commission on Aging.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Beckley Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring your pills for disposal to The Raleigh County Commission on Aging at 1614 South Kanawha St. Beckley, WV. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 28 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website or contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1708.

