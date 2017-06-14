DMV Problems With Computer Network Server Causes Information Loss

Advertisement



The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles said it is experiencing problems with its computer network server and some information has been lost, but no one’s personal information is at risk.

DMV Commissioner Pat Reed said the system trouble was discovered a few days ago, and the West Virginia Office of Technology is working to recover the lost information.

Reed did not say what information specifically was lost, but she said it was lost during a system reconfiguration. She said there is no indication that an outside party caused the problem.

Officials hope the information can be retrieved by the end of the week.

The DMV has had some long lines at offices, but the commissioner said June and July are typically the busiest months of the year. The longer wait times are not related to the problems with the computer network server, Reed said.

