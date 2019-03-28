Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner announces retirement

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Pat Reed has announced that she will retire from her position, effective April 1, 2019.

Reed was appointed as Commissioner of the DMV in 2015 by former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.

Reed previously served as the Deputy Commissioner in the West Virginia Office of the Insurance Commissioner. Over the course of her career, she also served two terms in the West Virginia House of Delegates and twelve years as a Raleigh County Commissioner.

Transportation Secretary Byrd White will appoint the next DMV Commissioner