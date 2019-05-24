Division II Men’s Golf National Semifinals

Daniels, WV (WOAY) – The NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship continued Thursday at the Resort at Glade Springs, with the quarterfinals and semifinals of the team competition taking place.

Lynn University and Lincoln Memorial University will compete for the national title on Friday after winning their respective matches; five golfers from the teams will play 18 holes of stroke play against each other, with the golfer recording the lowest score winning a point for his respective team. The team with the most points after all five matches is the team national champion; Lynn won the title in 2018.

Florida Southern’s Michael VanDerLaan won the individual national championship after shooting nine-under par in three rounds on the Cobb Course earlier this week; he began play with an even 72 on Monday, before posting 69 on Tuesday and 66 on Wednesday. VanDerLaan won his individual semifinal match with Lincoln Memorial’s Sam Broadhurst, but LMU won the team score 3-2. VanDerLaan, who was part of the Florida Southern team that won the 2017 national championship. The senior says it is bittersweet that his college golf career has ended, but is thankful for his time playing with the Moccasins.