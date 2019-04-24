Disturbing Details Emerge on Child Pornography Case

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Disturbing details have emerged about the child pornography case centering around a Princeton woman and a five-year-old child.

Elizabeth Haway, 42, is facing over 100 years in prison after being accused of child pornography and incest involving a five-year-old girl.

“I was able to uncover a suspect involved in the distribution and exhibiting of child pornography over Facebook messenger,” said Detective S. A. Sommers.

Authorities became aware of the disturbing situation after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children submitted a cyber tip.

The Facebook messages featured multiple exchanges of child pornography. Videos and image allegedly caught Haway and an unnamed man in the act of abuse and assault.

It is unclear if the man involved lives in Mercer County or if charges will be filed against him.