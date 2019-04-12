District Four Of MSHA Could Be Moving From Mount Hope To Beaver

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – District Four of the Mine Safety and Health Administration could soon be relocating from Fayette County to Raleigh County.

Mount Hope Mayor, Michael Kessinger, says there are talks of MSHA moving, but the exact timing of the move, is unknown at this time.

Kessinger says one reason for the possible move is that is will save the Federal Government around 400,000 dollars a year. Senator Capito has told Kessinger, that if the move happens, she will work to try and recruit another federal agency to go at the property. There is also work of maybe getting a state agency to move into the property.

Kessinger says, financially any loss is a loss, but he has high hopes that Captio will be able to help draw interest to the property. The city currently receives 750 dollars a month for a lower parking lot.

The new location for District 4 would be located on Airport Road in Beaver.