Disabled miner was victim in Wyoming County fire considered arson

Scott PickeyBy Jun 05, 2017, 10:16 am

JESSE, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Wyoming County deputies said a disabled coal miner was the person who died in a fire over the weekend that investigators are calling an arson.

Terry Dancey, 56, died in the blaze that broke about 5 a.m. Sunday on Cabin Branch Road in Jesse.

 The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office said they believe the fire was intentionally started and have started an arson investigation. The office is now asking for the public’s help in tracking down whoever started the fire.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 1-800-233-FIRE.

