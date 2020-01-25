Director of School Health files to run for the Fayette County Board of Education

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Cindy Whitlock is now on the ballot to run for Fayette County’s Board of Education.

Whitlock served as the public information coordinator for the board for 14 years.

She then worked as the county’s chamber director and at Tamarack before becoming the director of school health for New River Health.

With her involvement in the schools, she says she’s running because she wants to see more done for the emotional needs of students and staff.

“I see what I see in the schools now, the needs for the kids, physically emotionally. A lot of need for behavioral health work. A lot of need to help the teachers get through all the challenges that they have in the classroom,” Whitlock said.

Whitlock filed for the Plateau seat.