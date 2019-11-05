Director of Beckley Events talks safety as Veterans Day Parade approaches

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Over the weekend, three young girls were injured in a parade in St. Albans after an ATV crashed into their float. As Jill Moorefield, the director of Beckley events, gears up for the Veterans Day Parade, she says that safety is always at the forefront.

“We have a wonderful team of volunteers that help line up the parade,” she said. “There’s always the police, fire department, EMS within the parade itself. We give out rules when people register to try to keep 20 feet between the entries.”

And law enforcement always sets the pace.

“We usually lead the parade with a Beckley Police officer and he goes very slow and with the marching bands, they don’t go very fast either, the walking units, so that kind of keeps the speed down,” Moorefield said.

Moorefield goes by a parade rules worksheet given out at a workshop by the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals detailing safety protocol for participants and those who attend.

“One of the issues that we have is with the candy,” she said. “We don’t want to disallow candy and so we ask them not to throw the candy but to have somebody to walk alongside them and give it out and sometimes that doesn’t happen just you know, parents to be careful and hold their kids back don’t let them out in the road and just try to be as safe as possible.”

All of this to make sure it’s a safe and enjoyable event for all.

“Well, come on out and enjoy it. Like I said, just keep on the sidewalks and stay back and just come out and enjoy it and we really haven’t had any incidents before. Hopefully we never will,” Moorefield said.

The Beckley Veterans Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11.