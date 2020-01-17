DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy launches overdose data dashboard

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) today announced the launch of its interactive Overdose Data Dashboard. The Overdose Data Dashboard highlights the impact of substance use disorder on communities and will help identify locations that would benefit from initiatives such as Quick Response Teams and drug intervention programs.

The Overdose Data Dashboard provides statewide information that can be filtered to the county level and contains detailed statistics about the victim such as age group, month and day of the week the suspected overdose occurred, the level of medical treatment, outcome, and if naloxone was administered.

“The public can now access this important information at the touch of a button,” said Bob Hansen, ODCP Director. “We encourage public health professionals, emergency service directors, hospital directors, law enforcement, drug intervention agencies, legislators, and researchers to visit the site.”

The Overdose Data Dashboard currently presents information gathered electronically from DHHR’s Office of Emergency Medical Services and Hospital Emergency Departments. It displays the number of suspected overdose events responded to by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the number of overdoses resulting in Emergency Room visits by county and specific hospitals. In the future, data about overdose fatalities and naloxone administration will be available.

View the Overdose Data Dashboard at https://dhhr.wv.gov/office-of-drug-control-policy/datadashboard/Pages/default.aspx.