DHHR appoints foster care system ombudsman

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia has appointed an ombudsman for its overwhelmed foster care system.

Pamela M. Woodman-Kaehler has been named to the newly-created position. Her job will be to investigate complaints and collect data about the state’s foster care system. Earlier this year, lawmakers approved a proposal to create the position.

Woodman-Kaehler has been a child protective services worker in Harrison County and was the state coordinator for a federally-mandated review panel of the state’s Bureau of Children and Families. She’s also a certified foster parent and has trained people to become foster parents.

The number of children under state foster care has swelled to about 6,900, up more than 60% from 2015.