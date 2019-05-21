DHHR Announces New WIC Income Guidelines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Nutrition Services, today announced new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) income eligibility guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). The new guidelines indicate a family of four can earn $47,638 and still qualify for WIC program benefits. This amounts to a $1,203 increase from last year and will allow more West Virginia families to enroll in the program.

“Our goal is to provide nutrition and breastfeeding services and information that help keep West Virginia families healthy,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, Commissioner and State Health Officer for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Currently, West Virginia WIC serves nearly 35,000 mothers and young children monthly. With the expanded income guidelines, we can serve more families.”

West Virginia WIC serves 75% of all babies born in West Virginia. Families enrolled in the program receive nutrition education, breastfeeding education, nutritious foods, support and access to maternal, prenatal and pediatric healthcare services that may otherwise be unavailable.

The new income guidelines are:

Household Size Gross Income Weekly Gross Income Biweekly Gross Income Twice Monthly Gross Income Monthly Gross Income Annual 1 $445 $889 $963 $1,926 $23,107 2 $602 $1,204 $1,304 $2,607 $31,284 3 $759 $1,518 $1,645 $3,289 $39,461 4 $917 $1,833 $1,985 $3,970 $47,638 Each additional family member add: +$158 + $315 + $341 + $682 + $8,177

To learn more about WIC services or how to apply for benefits, call your local WIC clinic or 304-558-0030. More information is available online at dhhr.wv.gov/wic.