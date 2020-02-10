DHHR announces low income energy assistance program for low income residents

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today announced applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be accepted beginning Monday, February 10, 2020, and ending February 21, 2020, or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. Income guidelines have increased this year and must be at, or below, 60 percent of the State Median Income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP FY 2020 are listed below:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit 1 $1,884 2 $2,464 3 $3,043 4 $3,623 5 $4,203 6 $4,782 7 $5,361 8 $5,940 9 $6,519 10 $7,098

*For each additional person, add $579. Households whose countable income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.

Applications may be obtained at local DHHR offices, community action agencies, or senior centers operated by any Area Agency on Aging. Applications are also available online at www.wvpath.org.

All applications must be received by DHHR or postmarked by February 21, 2020. Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx or by calling 304-356-4619. Mailing the application to any other office or to a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit the processing of the application.