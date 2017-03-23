DHHR announces Emergency Energy Assistance Program for low income residents

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today announced applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be accepted beginning Monday, March 27, 2017, until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents who have a termination notice in paying their home heating bills.

Residents whose primary source of heat is either gas or electricity must provide their shut-off notice when applying for Emergency LIEAP. Those using other primary heating sources or bulk fuel may qualify for assistance if their heating fuel is at a low level during the application period.

Households that received direct payment of regular LIEAP benefits must verify that the payment was used for home heating by submitting a current receipt with the Emergency LIEAP application. Failure to submit verification of payment may result in a denial of the application.

Eligibility for Emergency LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size, whether or not the household is responsible for paying its home heating bill, and if a home heating emergency exists. Income must be at, or below, 135 percent of the federal poverty guideline for the household size. This program requires a face-to-face interview with a DHHR worker and clients must provide a copy of their termination notice with the application.

To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines and be in an emergency situation that will disrupt the primary heating source if not met.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for Emergency LIEAP Fiscal Year 2017 are listed below:

HOUSEHOLD SIZE MONTHLY ALLOWABLE INCOME 1 Person $1,337 2 Person $1,802 3 Person $2,268 4 Person $2,734 5 Person $3,200 6 Person $3,665 7 Person $4,132 8 Person $4,600 9 Person $5,068 10 Person $5,536

For each additional person, add $468.

The program is limited to the amount of federal funding allocated to West Virginia under the LIHEAP Block Grant.

To apply, residents must go to their local DHHR office. A list of local offices may be found at http://www.dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Documents/DHHR.BCF.LocalOffices.pdf or by calling 304-356-4619.

Related

Comments

comments