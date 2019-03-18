DHHR Announces Emergency Energy Assistance Program for Low Income Residents

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today announced applications for the Emergency Low Income Emergency Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be accepted beginning Monday, March 25, 2019, and ending Friday, March 29, 2019, or until funds have been exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents who have a termination notice in paying their home heating bills.

Residents whose primary source of heat is either gas or electricity must provide their shut-off notice when applying for Emergency LIEAP. Those using other primary heating sources or bulk fuel may qualify for assistance if their heating fuel is at a low level during the application period.

Households that received direct payment of regular LIEAP benefits must verify that the payment was used for home heating by submitting a current receipt with theEmergency LIEAP application. Failure to submit verification of payment may result in a denial of the application.

Eligibility for Emergency LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size, whether or not the household is responsible for paying its home heating bill, and if a home heating emergency exists. Income must be at, or below, 150 percent of the federal poverty guideline for the household size.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for Emergency LIEAP Fiscal Year 2019 are:

HOUSEHOLD SIZE MONTHLY ALLOWABLE INCOME 1 Person $1,518 2 Person $2,058 3 Person $2,598 4 Person $3,138 5 Person $3,678 6 Person $4,218 7 Person $4,758 8 Person $5,298 9 Person $5,838 10 Person $6,378

For each additional person, add $540.

To apply, residents must go to their local DHHR office for an in-person interview with a DHHR worker. Clients must provide a copy of their termination notice with the application. A list of local offices may be found at http://www.dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Documents/DHHR.BCF.LocalOffices.pdf.