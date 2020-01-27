DHHR and partners to host free workshop January 31 on comprehensive opioid response

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy and Bureau for Behavioral Health, in partnership with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and the Addiction Technology Transfer Center Network, will host a free workshop on a comprehensive, person-centered approach to the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD).

The workshop, Comprehensive Opioid Response with the Twelve Steps (COR-12): Embracing the Multiple Pathways of Recovery, is scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, in Charleston, West Virginia, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Residential treatment and recovery housing providers are encouraged to attend.

COR-12, designed by the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, is an innovative and research proven model with principles that can be used in a variety of settings and embraces the multiple pathways of recovery. Participants in the workshop will learn about common perceptions of OUD treatment including the use of medications, multiple pathways to recovery, the guiding principles of the COR-12 approach and more.

The event will feature presentations by Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation experts Steve Delisi, MD and James Cowser, MSSW, LCSW, MCAP, CAI Master Trainer. Steve Delisi is a nationally recognized speaker and leader in the effective implementation of integrated models of treatment for substance use disorders. Jim Cowser has interest in both direct clinical practice and effective development and improvement of clinical systems. Both are passionate about integrated care, treatment, and recovery of OUD and other substance use disorders.

“DHHR is committed to supporting the treatment and recovery of individuals with substance use disorder,” said Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. “We welcome the opportunity to join our partners in providing a forum where residential treatment and recovery housing providers can engage in dialogue and hear from nationally-recognized experts.”

To register for this free event, visit https://forms.gle/cRyPg8mVzfX6hRkG7. Questions about the workshop may be directed to Saundra.K.Perry@wv.gov.