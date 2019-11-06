DHHR accepting comments on policy manual for waiver for children with serious emotional disorders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Medical Services is now accepting public comments on the new Children with Serious Emotional Disorder Waiver (CSEDW) policy manual until December 1, 2019. The CSEDW is part of DHHR’s child welfare reform effort and will provide an array of services to enable children who would otherwise require institutionalization to remain in their homes and communities.

The CSEDW is a Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services Waiver program authorized under §1915(c) of the Social Security Act. The CSEDW provides services that are additions to Medicaid State Plan coverage for Children with Serious Emotional Disorders who are enrolled in the CSEDW program, from age 3 up to the youth’s 21st birthday.

“This waiver aims to keep youth with diagnosable mental, behavioral, or emotional disorders in their homes and communities when possible,” said Cindy Beane, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services. “As we work towards implementation of this important program, residents are encouraged to provide feedback on the policy.”

It is anticipated that the CSEDW will reduce the number of children housed both in-state and out-of-state in Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities (PRTFs) and shorten the lengths of stay for children who require acute care in PRTFs.

Public comments will be accepted through December 1, 2019, via email at BMSSEDWaiver@wv.gov. Comments may also be mailed to DHHR’s Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Unit: Bureau for Medical Services, 350 Capitol Street, Room 251, Charleston, WV 25301.