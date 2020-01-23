DHHR accepting comments on DOJ implementation plan

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is now accepting public comments on the implementation plan developed as a result of the partnership with the US Department of Justice (DOJ). Comments will be received until February 6, 2020.

In May 2019, DHHR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the DOJ to serve children with serious mental health conditions in the most integrated setting appropriate, by expanding community-based mental health services and reducing the number of children in residential mental health treatment facilities. DHHR agreed to create an implementation plan as part of the MOU outlining the steps it will take to fulfill the requirements. DHHR welcomes public feedback on the implementation plan.

Public comments will be accepted via email at DHHRPublicComments@wv.gov. Comments may also be mailed to the Office of General Counsel, One Davis Square, Suite 100, East, Charleston, West Virginia, 25301.