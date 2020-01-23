DHHR accepting comments on DOJ implementation plan

By
Tyler Barker
-

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is now accepting public comments on the implementation plan developed as a result of the partnership with the US Department of Justice (DOJ). Comments will be received until February 6, 2020.

In May 2019, DHHR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the DOJ to serve children with serious mental health conditions in the most integrated setting appropriate, by expanding community-based mental health services and reducing the number of children in residential mental health treatment facilities. DHHR agreed to create an implementation plan as part of the MOU outlining the steps it will take to fulfill the requirements. DHHR welcomes public feedback on the implementation plan.

Public comments will be accepted via email at DHHRPublicComments@wv.gov. Comments may also be mailed to the Office of General Counsel, One Davis Square, Suite 100, East, Charleston, West Virginia, 25301.

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com