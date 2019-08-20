32 Indicted After Drug Sweep in Greenbrier Co.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A total of 32 people are heading to jail after being indicted by a grand jury for drug distribution, on Tuesday

A total of 72 indictments were passed down. Authorities said those charged were investigated from six months to a year.

The drugs being distributed include heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, WV State Police, WVDNR, Lewisburg Police Department, and federal officials all worked in conjunction to arrest the subjects involved.

Those arrested are being transported to Southern Regional Jail.

This story is developing check back for updates