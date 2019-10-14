Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Detroit minor charged in fatal stabbing in W.Va.

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 14, 2019, 12:00 pm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Police say a juvenile from Detroit has been charged with stabbing a man to death in West Virginia.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says Monday that the minor has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing Saturday night.

Dial says officers found 26-year-old Sterling Kane Edwards with multiple stab wounds around 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 10th Street West and Monroe Avenue in Huntington. He later died of his injuries.

Authorities say they found a suspect a few blocks away and arrested him. His name has not been released because he is a minor.

Tyler Barker

