Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Detroit man sought in hookah bar shooting
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatchState News

Detroit man sought in hookah bar shooting

Kassie SimmonsBy Jan 03, 2020, 04:48 am

74
0

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police said Thursday that they are seeking a 30-year-old Michigan man in connection with a New Year’s day shooting at a West Virginia bar in which seven people were shot and wounded.

The bar was ordered shut by authorities Thursday, a day after the violence. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said earlier in the day that officials had issued a cease and desist order to close Kulture Hookah Bar, citing licencing issues and a failure to pay taxes.

The shooting early Wednesday followed a dispute between people and was not a targeted attack, police have said. Seven people were wounded and are reported in stable condition.

A Huntington police statement late Thursday said Kymonie Desean Davis of Detroit, Michigan, was being sought on an arrest warrant in connection with the shooting. Police said the 30-year-old man faces seven counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding.

The statement said police consider Davis to be armed and dangerous and urged anyone with knowledge of the man’s whereabouts to contact authorities.

Williams deplored the shooting in a statement earlier in the day.

“Any incident of this nature in the downtown or in any of our neighborhoods is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Williams said.

Previous PostOfficials: WV sheriff damaged car, lied to have county pay
Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

School Closings & Delays

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X