Details Released About New Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a new location for their headquarters.

Before Tuesday’s County Commission meeting in Raleigh County, Sheriff Scott Van Meter met with commissioners on addresses of a new location for their office. One of the current locations is property in front of Beckley Elementary and Stratton Middle School just along the new Beckley Bypass. This 2-acre property is owned by Beaver Coal Company.

According to the commissioner President, Dave Tolliver the new building would cost $6 million. But the upkeep of the older building would cost more.

“It’s time we are building a new building that is suitable for this day and time with community system you got to have a place for all of the evidence and all of this stuff that is in dire need,” says Tolliver

Tolliver added that the Commission approved 5 new SUV vehicles for Sheriff’s Department.