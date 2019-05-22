Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Details Released About New Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Tyler BarkerBy May 22, 2019, 10:29 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a new location for their headquarters.

Before Tuesday’s County Commission meeting in Raleigh County, Sheriff Scott Van Meter met with commissioners on addresses of a new location for their office. One of the current locations is property in front of Beckley Elementary and Stratton Middle School just along the new Beckley Bypass. This 2-acre property is owned by Beaver Coal Company.

According to the commissioner President, Dave Tolliver the new building would cost $6 million. But the upkeep of the older building would cost more.

“It’s time we are building a new building that is suitable for this day and time with community system you got to have a place for all of the evidence and all of this stuff that is in dire need,” says Tolliver

Tolliver added that the Commission approved 5 new SUV vehicles for Sheriff’s Department.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

