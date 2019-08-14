Destiny Ministries to Host Two Events in Beckley

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Destiny Ministries, co-founded by former West Virginia Miners manager Tim Epling, is staging two events at Epling Stadium in the coming months to fight the opioid crisis.

The first of those events, known as I Am Ingatherings, will be Saturday, October 19, and will feature Bishop Fred T. Simms, the Heart of God Ministries Choir, and Pastors Jamie and Judy Jacobs. A second I Am Ingathering, scheduled for early May, will feature eight-time Major League Baseball All-Star Darryl Strawberry as one of the speakers.

Strawberry, who won a total of four World Series titles, now works as a speaker and author, discussing his road to redemption after dealing with multiple legal issues through his playing career, some related to substance abuse.

Epling credits baseball for allowing him to make connections with figures like Strawberry and build the foundation for these events. Registration for the October ingathering is currently open through Destiny Ministries.