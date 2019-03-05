Despite the New River Excursion Train Being Canceled,Hinton Railroad Days to Go On This Year

HINTON,WV (WOAY)- The future of this year’s Hinton’s Railroad Day’s was uncertain after the New River excursion train was canceled.

The train was forced to close as a result of actions and increased costs by Amtrak, according to The Collis P. Huntington Rail Road Historical Society.

Organizers with the annual festival met Monday night to determine the future of the event, they tell Newswatch the festival will go on, but it will only be for one weekend instead of the usual two.

The festival is now set for October 19th-20th.

Those with any questions can contact Pat Hanifin with the Hinton Railroad Museum at (304)-466-0235.

