Designer Of Waterslide That Killed Boy Surrenders To Police After Returning To Country

KANSAS CITY (ABC NEWS)- The designer of a waterslide that killed a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas City amusement park in 2016 has surrendered to U.S. Marshals after returning to the country on Monday night.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the North Texas Fugitive Task Force took John Schooley into custody at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport after the designer returned from China.

Schooley, 72, was indicted last week on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated endangering of a child.

The designer of a waterslide that killed a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas City amusement park in 2016 has surrendered to U.S. Marshals after returning to the country on Monday night.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the North Texas Fugitive Task Force took John Schooley into custody at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport after the designer returned from China.

Schooley, 72, was indicted last week on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated endangering of a child.

The towering waterslide, which was certified in 2014 by the Guinness Book of World Records as the tallest in the world, was only in operation for six months.

Prosecutors have alleged that Jeffrey Henry, who co-owned Schlitterbahn Waterpark, and other employees of the water park attempted to hide from investigators documents detailing at least 13 people’s injuries on the Verrückt waterslide leading up to Schwab’s death.

Henry was arrested March 26 and has also been charged with second-degree murder. Tyler Miles, the former operations director of the Schlitterbahn Waterpark, was arrested prior to Henry and charged with 20 felony counts, including involuntary manslaughter.

Schlitterbahn Waterpark has denied it hid documents detailing previous injuries or operated the slide unsafely.

“The allegation that we operated, and failed to maintain, a ride that could foreseeably cause such a tragic accident is beyond the pale of speculation,” the water park said in a statement last week. “The accusation that we withheld information or altered evidence is completely false.”

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

