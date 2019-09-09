Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Deputy: West Virginia couple on meth hallucinates kidnapping
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch

Deputy: West Virginia couple on meth hallucinates kidnapping

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 09, 2019, 10:57 am

63
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities in West Virginia say a couple was hallucinating while smoking methamphetamine when they falsely reported a hostage situation.

A Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office statement says a man and woman called 911 early Monday morning and said they were escaping from kidnappers and that there was an explosion.

Deputies say they found the couple in a car and had them flown to a hospital.

The statement says the woman told deputies that she and her husband were smoking meth and hallucinated the kidnapping. She told deputies her husband made a device with black powder to cause a distraction for their imagined captors.

Deputies say the device exploded and burned the man’s hands.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies didn’t immediately release the couples’ names. Their condition is unclear.

Previous PostThis week is National Truck Driver Appreciation Week in WV
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X