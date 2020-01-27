Deputy arrests wanted PA man in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County deputies arrested a wanted person in Scarbro last night.

While on patrol on route 612, a deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic infraction. The deputy then discovered that a male occupant was wanted from Juniata County in Pennsylvania.

Charles Rosati, 36, is wanted for failure to appear on dangerous drug charges. Rosati was taken into custody and now awaits extradition proceedings at Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.