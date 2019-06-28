Deputies Seize 35 Marijuana Plants From Wyoming County Home & Cemetery

BRENTON, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man is in jail after a State Police discovered multiple marijuana plants via helicopter.

On June 14, 2019, State Police was conducting Marijuana Eradication in Wyoming County when they flew over a home located on R.D. Bailey HWY in Brenton and discovered marijuana. Marijuana was observed behind Paul Morgan’s home, where approximately 25 individual plants were being grown in buckets and also large tubs. Troopers observed Morgan coming out of his home, where he began pulling the plants up and throwing them over the embankment.

Morgan was questioned and told Police that he had a flat of plants hidden at Baileysville Cemetary and that he was getting ready to plant those. Police escorted Morgan to the cemetery and collected 35 marijuana plants in total. Five guns were seized from the home, too.

Morgan was arrested approximately two years ago for cultivation and was given a plea of simple possession.

Morgan is charged with manufacturing marijuana and is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 15,000 dollar bond.