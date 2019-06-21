Deputies Searching For Woman Who Went Missing In Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a woman who is missing.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Katherine Elaine Irons. Katherine was reportedly last seen this morning, 06/21/19 at 1:40 am leaving her home in Shady Spring and was driving a Burgundy 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Katherine is a 40-year-old white female, she is 5 feet 02 inches tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds, with blue eyes, and short brown hair.

If anyone has information on her disappearance or her whereabouts please call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300, 911 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP.

Tips can also be left atwww.crimestopperswv.com