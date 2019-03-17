CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch
Deputies Searching For Two Suspects Who Broke Into A Church
By Tyler BarkerMar 17, 2019, 10:47 am
12
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying two people who broke into a church.
Two suspects broke into Pure in Heart Ministries Church off of Lake Witten Road between 1-2am on 3/14/19.
Anyone with information is asked to call (276)988-0645/0704 and leave a message for Deputy Steven Bowman or send us a private message.
You can remain anonymous.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com