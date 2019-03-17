Deputies Searching For Two Suspects Who Broke Into A Church

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying two people who broke into a church.

Two suspects broke into Pure in Heart Ministries Church off of Lake Witten Road between 1-2am on 3/14/19.

Anyone with information is asked to call (276)988-0645/0704 and leave a message for Deputy Steven Bowman or send us a private message.

You can remain anonymous.