Deputies Searching For Two Suspects Who Broke Into A Church

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 17, 2019, 10:47 am

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying two people who broke into a church.

Two suspects broke into Pure in Heart Ministries Church off of Lake Witten Road between 1-2am on 3/14/19.

Anyone with information is asked to call (276)988-0645/0704 and leave a message for Deputy Steven Bowman or send us a private message.

You can remain anonymous.

Tyler Barker

