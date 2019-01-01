Deputies Searching For Thief In Greenbrier County

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in identifying an individual(s) for questioning about a theft investigation.

This theft occurred at approximately 1:00 AM on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Cherry Lane Auto Sales in Fairlea, Greenbrier County, West Virginia.

The vehicle and individual pictured entered onto the car lot and decided to help themselves to a tire and rim off of one of the cars for sale on the lot. Although Cherry Lane appreciates their customers, they would prefer that you come during business hours and pay for what you take.

We realize that the pictures aren’t great quality, but the vehicle is a black, four (4) door Saturn, with “Saturn” written across the front windshield and a ratchet strap holding the trunk lid down. This is a relatively unique looking vehicle, so hopefully, we can find these individuals with your help. Cherry Lane Auto Sales might also give them a great deal on a car that has a trunk that latches for their next nighttime adventure.

If you are the individual(s) pictured below, know the individual(s) shown in the photos, or recognize the vehicle they were driving, please contact Cpl. Steve Hudnall at the Lewisburg Detachment of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634 or by contacting the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911 (24 hours).