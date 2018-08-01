Deputies Searching For Suspect Who Hit A Woman With Car And Fled

BRUSHFORK, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a suspect who hit a woman with a car early Wednesday morning.

Officials tell WOAY that the incident happened around 4:20 Wednesday morning on Falls Mill Road. The driver hit the woman and left the scene. The woman was incoherent and emergency officials were working with her to try and get her name.

She was transported to Bluefield Hospital and then flown to Roanoke Hospital where she is suffering head trauma. She is listed in serious but stable condition.

Right now, deputies do not have any leads and is asking if anyone has any information regarding the incident, to please call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at (304) -487-8364.