Deputies searching for suspect after armed robbery at Little General in Crab Orchard

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 14, 2019, 13:54 pm

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY) – Deputies in Raleigh County are searching for a suspect that robbed Little General in Crab Orchard at gunpoint.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 5:30 am, deputies were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Cran Orchard Little General.  A suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. After obtaining the money the suspect fled from the scene.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has information about this robbery please call the RCSO at 304-255-9300.  Also, anonymous tips can be given to Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP or www.crimestopperswv.com.

