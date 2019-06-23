FeaturedLocal NewsMissing PersonsNewsWatch
Deputies Searching For Missing McDowell County Woman
By Tyler BarkerJun 23, 2019, 12:01 pm
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – State police need your help locating a missing woman out of McDowell County.
Alisa Rene Payne was last seen on Horn-Waldron Rd on Bradshaw on June 16, 2019.
Payne is:
Height: 5’5″
Weight: 200lbs
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Blond
If anyone has any info they can contact me at the WVSP Welch Detachment at 304-436-2101
