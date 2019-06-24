Deputies Searching For Man Who Escaped Home Confinement

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in locating a man who escaped home confinement.

Robert Michael King

Last known address: Glenda Lane, Lewisburg, WV

Age: 49

White Male

Hair: Bald

Hgt: 5’7”

Wgt: 160

Robert Michael King is currently wanted for escape from home confinement.

Mr. King is believed to be in the Greenbrier, Summers or Monroe County areas and has a camp on Kings Way in the Alderson area of Summers County.

If you know the whereabouts of Mr. King, and feel inclined to do so, please contact the Greenbrier County home confinement office at (304) 647-1389, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911 (24 hours).