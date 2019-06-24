Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Deputies Searching For Man Who Escaped Home Confinement
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Deputies Searching For Man Who Escaped Home Confinement

Tyler Barker By Jun 24, 2019

36
0

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in locating a man who escaped home confinement.

Robert Michael King
Last known address: Glenda Lane, Lewisburg, WV
Age: 49
White Male
Hair: Bald
Hgt: 5’7”
Wgt: 160

Robert Michael King is currently wanted for escape from home confinement.

Mr. King is believed to be in the Greenbrier, Summers or Monroe County areas and has a camp on Kings Way in the Alderson area of Summers County.

If you know the whereabouts of Mr. King, and feel inclined to do so, please contact the Greenbrier County home confinement office at (304) 647-1389, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911 (24 hours).

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

