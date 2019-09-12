Deputies searching for an escapee after cutting off home confinement bracelet

RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in locating an escapee.

David Wayne Trent

Last known address: Lewis Road, Ronceverte, WV

Age: 35

White Male

Hgt: 6’1”

Wgt: 165

Original Charge: Entry of a building and Grand Larceny

David Wayne Trent is currently wanted for escape from home confinement. This individual decided to remove his home confinement bracelet on Monday, September 09, 2019. Mr. Trent has been seen in the Greenbrier County area since he cut his bracelet but could very well be on a fall foliage tour in other locations by now.

If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Trent, please contact the Greenbrier County home confinement office at (304) 647-1389, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911 (24 hours).

Information can also be sent through crime stoppers of West Virginia.