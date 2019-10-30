Deputies search for stole vehicle used in crime spree

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On October 22, a service vehicle owned by Southern Air was stolen from their business in Green Valley.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was used to commit several crimes in the Mercer County area. It’s possible that the vehicle was also used in other crimes not yet discovered or in other jurisdictions.

If anyone has any information please contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department or the WV State Police.