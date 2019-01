WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One woman is in custody after a high-speed chase through two counties.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, a female was driving recklessly and Cpl. Sizemore initiated a traffic stop, but the woman took off. The chase started in Wyoming County and ended in McDowell County.

The identity of the woman has not been released at this time.

