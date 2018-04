MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and the WV State Police are looking for this vehicle and the driver for theft.

The vehicle has been involved in several thefts from Rural King at the Crossroads Mall.

The vehicle has significant damage to the passenger side.

If you have any information on this vehicle please call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or the WV State Police at 304-256-6700.

