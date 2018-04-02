Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Deputies Need Your Help Locating A Missing Juvenile From Raleigh County Believed To Be In Danger

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 02, 2018, 20:59 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing female juvenile.

Kaylea Dawn Bowyer, 16 years old, is 5 feet 4 inches tall weighing approximately 187 pounds. Kaylea has brown eyes and blonde shoulder length hair with green hair underneath.

Kaylea was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a lavender shirt with stars and a royal blue Under Armor hoodie with an orange symbol on the front.

Kaylea was last seen in the community of Raleigh on 04-01-2018 at 7:20 PM getting into a newer model silver Honda CRV with an unknown subject.

Kaylea is on several prescribed medications that she does not have in her possession. Kaylea is believed to be in danger.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts or has seen her please call 911 or the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300.

